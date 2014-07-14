(Repeats Sunday story with no changes)
By Steve Slater
LONDON, July 13 Barclays boss Antony
Jenkins faces one of the biggest tests of his leadership this
month when he decides whether the bank, Britain's third largest,
should fight accusations it deceived and defrauded customers in
the United States.
If Jenkins accepts the allegations, made in a lawsuit filed
by New York's Attorney General, he will face a dilemma arising
from his pledge to jettison any business that does not fit into
the bank's new, squeaky-clean image.
But the U.S. trading desk at the centre of the allegations
is part of Barclays' equities business, an area it had planned
to keep largely intact while shrinking its investment bank.
It comes at a time of mounting discontent among investors.
Some say that after almost two years in the CEO hotseat Jenkins
is failing to turn around both culture and performance.
Barclays' shares are down around 9 percent, close to
two-year lows, since the lawsuit was filed, compared with a 3.5
percent fall in European bank stocks in the same period.
They have also underperformed their European peers since Jenkins
was appointed in 2012.
"We are concerned about some of the revenue and cost trends
and the pace of management implementation," said Colin McLean,
managing director of SVM Asset Management, which owns Barclays
stock. "There's a gap between the promises and the actual
delivery, particularly on costs and bonuses," he said.
RISKY BUSINESS
Fighting the allegations from the New York attorney general
would be a high-risk gamble, as other banks have found when they
have taken on the authorities. If the allegations are proven to
be even partially true, Jenkins's credibility as the man to lead
Barclays out of its scandal-scarred past would be in tatters.
Investment banks' in-house platforms for buying and selling
shares, known as dark pools, are under investigation by
authorities in the United States and Europe amid allegations
they have been used to rip off some investors.
New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said in his
lawsuit he had evidence that Barclays staff falsified marketing
material and misled big institutional clients in an effort to
grow its dark pool to increase revenues and bonuses.
He said that occurred from 2011 to as recently as April,
some 20 months after Jenkins took the helm, unlike other conduct
issues the bank has faced, which occurred before he became CEO.
Barclays has hired external lawyers to help it investigate
the allegations, including Matthew Martens, formerly the chief
litigator at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
The bank has until around July 25 to decide
whether or not to fight the charges.
Dark pools let institutional investors trade shares
anonymously and only make trading data available afterwards,
reducing the chance of information leaking about their trade
orders.
Trading at the venues, rather than on formal stock
exchanges, has swelled since 2007, and it is estimated that more
than 40 percent of all U.S. equities trades are executed in one
of the several dozen dark pools in operation.
Barclays' dark pool, known as LX, is the second most active
alternative trading system in the United States after Credit
Suisse's, according to regulatory data. Other banks
with big dark pools include UBS , Bank of
America, Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank
and Goldman Sachs.
LIQUIDITY PROFILING
Potentially most damaging in Schneiderman's complaint is
that Barclays lied to core institutional clients, such as
pension funds and insurance companies.
U.S. asset manager Alliance Bernstein said it suspended
activity with the LX dark pool after the lawsuit was filed, and
more clients have pulled out, industry sources said.
Barclays has said it is conducting a full internal
investigation into the allegations and had brought in outside
help, but declined further comment.
Barclays grew its dark pool business aggressively from 2011,
helped by a service called 'Liquidity Profiling'.
Liquidity profiling allowed Barclays to group its clients in
the dark pool depending on their trading behaviour, ranging from
safe and passive trading long-term investors to aggressive
high-frequency traders trying to exploit tiny price changes.
Some high-frequency traders try to get an edge from speed
and technology to detect large orders coming in and trading
ahead of them. As a result, the big institutional investors
often want to avoid trading with them and Barclays' liquidity
profiling offered them that option.
But Schneiderman said Barclays did not exclude the
aggressive traders from the pool, despite telling clients it
would. It also excluded information about some high-frequency
trading firms using LX in its marketing material and gave
sensitive information to major high-frequency trading firms to
increase their activity, Schneiderman said in his complaint.
"SAINT ANTONY"
Barclays LX had its origins at Lehman Brothers, the
investment bank that collapsed in September 2008. Barclays'
purchase of Lehman's U.S. arm was its platform to build an
equities business, led by many former Lehman employees,
including Bill White, its head of electronic equities trading.
White has been taken off his day-to-day role and is helping
with the bank's internal investigation, people familiar with the
matter said. White declined to comment via a Barclays spokesman.
Jenkins, a retail banker, was propelled to CEO in August
2012 with a pledge to overhaul the hard-charging investment
banking culture that had dominated Barclays under his
predecessor Bob Diamond, after an interest rate rigging scandal
cost the bank $450 million.
Barclays, like many banks, faces other regulatory probes
into past wrongdoing, with an investigation into foreign
exchange trading potentially most damaging. Michael Helsby,
analyst at Bank of America, estimates Barclays faces possible
litigation costs of 7.5 billion pounds in the next three years.
There are also concerns around the bank's operating
performance, analysts and investors said.
When Jenkins presented his first strategic plan in February
2013 he estimated income from the investment bank would hold
steady at about 12 billion pounds by 2015, but analysts now
forecast it will be less than 7 billion.
Equities brought in 2.7 billion pounds in revenues last
year, up by almost a third from 2010 and lifting its share of
the investment bank revenue to 25 percent from 15 percent.
The electronic equities business was likely to have brought
in about $180-200 million a year, and had about 80-100 staff,
mostly in the United States, one of the former staff said.
Schneiderman's complaint cited internal Barclays documents
valuing the growth opportunity from pushing more orders into LX
at between $37 million and $50 million per year.
The problem for Jenkins, given his pledge to cast off areas
where conduct falls short, is that shutting electronic equities
would be near impossible without damaging the rest of the
equities operation, which is a low-margin business based on huge
order flow, industry sources said.
Attempts to downsize it could also exacerbate tensions
between former Lehman Brothers staff who dominate Barclays'
investment banking division in New York and their colleagues in
London, and accelerate an exodus of U.S. investment bankers.
(Additional reporting by Lionel Laurent and Nishant Kumar.
Editing by Carmel Crimmins and Will Waterman)