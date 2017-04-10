LONDON, April 10 British regulators are
investigating Jes Staley, the chief executive of Barclays
, and the bank itself over a whistleblowing incident,
the bank said on Monday.
The Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential
Regulation Authority are looking into an attempt by Staley last
year to identify the author of a letter that was treated by
Barclays Bank Plc as a whistleblowing incident, Barclays said in
a statement.
The regulators are also looking at Barclays' systems
and controls and culture relating to whistleblowing, the bank
added.
A separate investigation by the board of Barclays has found
that Staley made an error. The board will issue a formal written
reprimand to Staley and cut his pay, but will support his
reappointment at the bank's annual general meeting on May 10,
the statement said.
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Jason Neely)