LONDON, June 22 Barclays moved one of
its top investment bankers to a new job focused on operations
and regulatory compliance on Friday, leaving Rich Ricci as the
sole boss of its investment bank.
Jerry del Missier - who had run the corporate and investment
banking business jointly with Ricci since late 2010, when
previous boss Bob Diamond began his ascendance to Barclays Chief
Executive - will become chief operating officer, a position
Barclays had left void since 2008.
Banks have been grappling with an onslaught of new
international regulations on risk and capital since the
financial crisis, prompting many to beef up compliance units.
UK lenders will also be implementing complex new government
demands, such as separating their investment bank operations
from retail operations - one of the key challenges for del
Missier in his new role.
A derivatives specialist originally, he had previously had
technology and operations-related roles in the investment bank.
Diamond said in a statement on Friday that the move of one
of his long-time investment bank lieutenants to the group-wide
role was also aligned with the bank's efforts to create a "One
Barclays" model.
The firm is trying to better integrate the operating model
of divisions such as investment banking and the corporate unit,
and in March it dropped the separate brand names the units had
operated under.
Ricci, also an experienced operations manager and one-time
chief operating officer of corporate and investment banking and
wealth management, will now run Barclays' main profit driver
alone.
The investment bank, built up by Diamond over a decade, and
which snapped Lehman Brothers' U.S. operations in 2008 after its
collapse, has been hit like rivals by slumping trading revenues
after several quarters of intense market volatility.
The unit, known as one of the big bond trading players, did
better in the first quarter, but heightened euro zone fears that
have rocked markets since April will likely hit second quarter
income, and that of peers.
Like rivals, Barclays has also been keeping a close eye on
costs, and Ricci will also have a key role in managing pay for
investment bankers.
Big bonuses are still a thorny topic in the UK after the
financial crisis, and Ricci and del Missier have been among the
best paid executives at Barclays.
Barclays has not had a group COO since 2008, when Paul
Idzik, who used to work under former CEO John Varley, left. He
was also an investment bank alumnus and was well known for his
colourful management style.
He reportedly once vaulted security gates at the bank to
test his staff's reaction.