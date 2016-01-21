LONDON, Jan 21 (IFR) - Barclays is to cut about 1,000 staff
in its investment bank as the UK bank's new chief executive Jes
Staley moves to improve profitability in the business by
slashing costs, a person familiar with the matter said.
The cuts were announced to staff on Thursday, and most will
be in Asia, the source said. Barclays has already cut about
7,000 staff in its investment bank in the last three years, to
reduce the unit's headcount to about 17,000.
Tom King, head of investment banking for Barclays, said the
bank was "sharpening our focus on the geographies and products
where we have a clear competitive advantage". In Asia it will
keep a physical presence only in China, Hong Kong, India, Japan
and Singapore.
It will discontinue Asia Pacific local cash equity products,
with the exception of electronic execution-only services, and no
longer pursue 'high-touch' equities sales, trading, or research
coverage of Asia products in any region, King said in a memo to
staff, seen by IFR.
The memo did not specify the number of job cuts in Asia.
King said the bank was considering exiting its precious
metals business and will close its Moscow office, with coverage
of key Russian corporates and financial institutions moving to
London.
Its Brazil markets business will be delivered offshore by
its New York and London teams, King said in the memo.
(Reporting by Steve Slater; editing by Sudip Roy)