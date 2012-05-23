LONDON May 23 British bank Barclays
has held talks about the potential sale of Italian branches as
part of its review of operations not delivering profitable
returns, a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
The bank has 191 branches in Italy and preliminary talks on
a sale have been held, but it is also still considering other
options such as keeping them or restructuring, the person said.
Chief executive Bob Diamond has been pushing on with a plan
to get rid of underperforming operations or areas that cannot
deliver a return of equity of 13 percent, saying no business was
sacred and any can be sold.
There has been speculation for several years that Barclays
could sell its Italian business, mostly located in north, and
the number of potential buyers is limited.
Barclays declined to comment.
This week, the bank sold its 19.6 percent stake in U.S.
asset manager BlackRock for about $5.6 billion,
delivering a 200 million pound ($316 million)gain, as tougher
regulations hit the return it could make on the stake.
The bank is also reported to be considering the sale of its
retail bank, insurance and asset management businesses in
France.
Its European retail and business banking made a pretax loss
of 661 million pounds last year, after a 168 million pound loss
in 2010, hit by bad loans in Spain.
Rivals including HSBC are also selling businesses
in an effort to boost returns in the face of more costly
regulations.