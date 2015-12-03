MILAN Dec 3 Barclays has agreed a deal
to sell its Italian bank branches to CheBanca!, the
seven-year-old retail arm of Mediobanca, it said on
Thursday confirming a Reuters report.
Mediobanca said in a statement that under the deal CheBanca!
would acquire 89 branches from Barclays with 220,000 clients,
residential mortgage loans worth 2.9 billion euros and 620
staff.
As part of the transaction, Barclays will pay CheBanca! 237
million euros. The deal has a 20-basis point negative impact on
Mediobanca's capital which the bank said will be gradually
recovered from earnings growth post-integration.
(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi)