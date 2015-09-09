By Massimo Gaia
| MILAN, Sept 9
MILAN, Sept 9 Barclays is in talks to
sell Italian performing mortgages worth 4 billion euros ($4.46
billion), two sources with knowledge of the matter said, as the
British bank presses ahead with the sale of European assets.
Potential bidders have a Thursday deadline to submit binding
offers, they said, adding that the deal is part of a plan to
sell a wider portfolio of Italian mortgages.
U.S. money manager Christofferson, Robb & Company, a duo
comprising U.S. hedge fund Elliot Management and Italian credit
firm Fonspa, and a bidding group made up of private equity firm
Oaktree and Italian bank Creval are in the race, one
of the sources said.
A spokeswoman for Barclays in Italy and the potential
bidders declined to comment.
Barclays said last year it planned to sell its continental
European retail banking operations and had put them in a
non-core unit with other assets it intended to sell or run down.
The bank has sold its retail banking operations in Spain and
Portugal - but kept some activities, such as investment banking
and credit cards - and is still looking to sell assets in Italy
and France.
Barclays said it had 11.9 billion pounds ($18.27 billion) of
residential mortgage exposure in Italy at the end of June, down
from 13.5 billion pounds at the start of the year.
($1 = 0.6513 pounds)
(Additional reporting by Luca Trogni in Milan and Steven Slater
in London, writing by Danilo Masoni)