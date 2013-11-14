LONDON Nov 14 British bank Barclays is cutting 1,700 jobs from its branch network as it moves to increase automation across its branches, the Unite union said on Thursday.

"Barclays has today informed its workforce that it will be reducing 1,700 frontline roles from across its branch network," Unite said in a statement on Thursday.

"Cashiers, personal bankers, operational specialists, branch managers and assistant manager roles will be cut throughout 2014."

Barclays was not immediately available for comment.