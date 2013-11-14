BRIEF-Wang On group says unit entered into loan agreement to grant loan facility
* Unit entered into loan agreement to grant loan facility to borrower of not exceeding a sum of hk$200.0 million
LONDON Nov 14 British bank Barclays is cutting 1,700 jobs from its branch network as it moves to increase automation across its branches, the Unite union said on Thursday.
"Barclays has today informed its workforce that it will be reducing 1,700 frontline roles from across its branch network," Unite said in a statement on Thursday.
"Cashiers, personal bankers, operational specialists, branch managers and assistant manager roles will be cut throughout 2014."
Barclays was not immediately available for comment.
* Unit entered into loan agreement to grant loan facility to borrower of not exceeding a sum of hk$200.0 million
* Chuang's consortium international-unit entered into agreement with vendor in relation to acquisition of property at cash consideration of hk$301.2 million