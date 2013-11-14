LONDON Nov 14 British bank Barclays said on Thursday it was cutting 1,700 jobs in its UK network as automation increases across its branches.

The bank said technological changes would enable it to provide better service for customers with fewer staff.

"Today we have outlined a voluntary redundancy scheme for those colleagues who are interested," the company said in a statement.

The Unite union said Barclays informed its workforce on Thursday that it would cut 1,700 frontline roles from its branch network.

"Cashiers, personal bankers, operational specialists, branch managers and assistant manager roles will be cut throughout 2014," Unite said in a statement.