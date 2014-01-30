LONDON Jan 30 Barclays is cutting 400 jobs from its corporate banking division as part of a new cost-cutting drive by its Chief Executive Antony Jenkins.

Barclays said about 300 jobs would go in its back office and about 100 jobs would go as it combines its product and front office teams. "As part of the ongoing transformation of Barclays, the shape of corporate banking will also need to change, as we react to advances in technology and simplify the business to better serve our clients," a spokesman said.

Unite the union said a further 120 roles in Barclays' corporate division were being placed "at risk" during 2014. A spokesman declined to comment on that figure.

The cuts will add to about 400 jobs being cut in Barclays' investment bank this week, people familiar with the matter have said.