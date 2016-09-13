LONDON, Sept 13 (IFR) - Barclays has cut 13,600 net jobs in
the nine months since Jes Staley arrived as chief executive, or
10% of its staff, underscoring the bank's stringent focus on
costs.
The cuts have mainly come from attrition and a freeze on
hiring imposed by Barclays in September that is still in place,
and cuts in its investment bank and continental European
operations.
"As part of our focus on cost, we have now taken headcount
down by some 13,600 people in just nine months, the net
reduction," Staley said at a Barclays banking conference for
investors in New York on Monday.
Barclays confirmed the number and said it included
contractors, temporary and agency workers.
The bank employed about 138,000 staff at the end of 2015,
down 900 from the end of 2014.
Staley said at a conference in March that more than 6,000
positions had gone in his first 100 days in charge, marking a
sharp acceleration in job reductions in the past four years, and
his latest estimate shows the pace of cuts has continued.
Staley, who started in December, cut 1,200 jobs in the
investment bank in January as he pulled back from Russia, Brazil
and seven countries in Asia.
Banks are under increasing pressure to cut costs to try to
improve profitability. Most banks are making returns below the
cost of capital and revenues are under pressure from weak
trading income and the impact of low interest rates, leaving
costs the main lever executives can pull.
Barclays aims to get its costs to below 60% of income in the
long term. Its cost/income ratio was 70% in the fist half of
this year.
Staley said he was happy with Barclays' turnaround progress,
and said he would not be changing his strategy or the pace of
delivery following Britain's vote to leave the European Union,
although he said the bank could beef up its operations in
Ireland or elsewhere as a result.
Staley said the bank had "multiple avenues" to change its
structure due to any Brexit impact.
"These include expanding the scope of our operations of our
Irish subsidiary, local licensee of branch operations in the EU,
and the use of third-party access frameworks, like the incoming
MiFID II rules," Staley said.
But he said compared to the complexity of setting up its
intermediate holding company in the US this year or separating
its UK retail banking operations by 2019, any changes "would be
significantly less costly, as they are on a much smaller and
simpler scale".
Barclays will also show "significant further progress" on
running down its non-core assets in the second-half of this
year, Staley said. He said the non-core unit will be closed by
the end of 2017, when its risk-weighted assets will be reduced
to less than £20bn, from £47bn at the end of June.
The bank was making progress on the sale of its French
retail business and also continues to steadily reduce its
non-core derivatives holdings, to add to other recently
completed sales, Staley said.
