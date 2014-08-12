NAIROBI Aug 12 Barclays Bank of Kenya's half year pretax profit rose 12 percent to 6.1 billion shillings ($69.36 million) compared to the the same period last year, largely due to a surge in customer loans, the bank said on Tuesday.

Jeremy Awori, the managing director for the bank that is controlled by Barclays Plc, said the loan book grew by 20 percent to 128 billion shillings during the first-half. (Reporting by James Macharia, editing by William Hardy)