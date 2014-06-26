NEW YORK, June 26 Barclays PLC has
begun an internal investigation into allegations of fraud by the
New York state attorney general at the British bank's U.S.-based
dark pool, Chief Executive Antony Jenkins said in a memo to his
employees on Friday.
"I will not tolerate any circumstances in which our clients
are lied to or misled and any instances I discover will be dealt
with severely. The success of our business depends crucially on
our clients being able to rely absolutely on our honesty and
integrity," he said in the memo obtained by Reuters.
(Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)