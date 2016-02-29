* British bank to face antitrust, unfair competition claims
* FERC had fined Barclays $435 million in 2013
* "Friday Burrito" article did not put plaintiff on notice
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, Feb 29 A U.S. judge ordered Barclays
Plc to face a proposed class-action lawsuit in which a
California water utility accused the British bank of illegally
manipulating electricity prices in the western United States,
causing purchasers to overpay.
U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero in Manhattan on Monday
said the Merced Irrigation District can pursue two claims that
Barclays violated federal antitrust law, and one claim that the
bank violated a California unfair competition law.
In July 2013, Barclays was fined $435 million by the U.S.
Federal Energy Regulatory Commission for allegedly manipulating
electricity prices in California and other western U.S. states
from November 2006 to December 2008.
Merced alleged similar violations, and Marrero said the
allegations "plainly suggest Barclays's conduct was intended to
artificially inflate or deflate market prices and constrain the
market for other buyers and sellers of electricity."
The judge dismissed two other claims raised by Merced.
A Barclays spokesman was not immediately available for
comment. Lawyers for Merced did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.
Merced claimed that Barclays' traders rigged prices to
benefit the bank's positions in swap contracts whose value was
based on an index overseen by Intercontinental Exchange Inc
.
It said this caused purchasers at four electricity trading
hubs to pay inflated prices, costing at least $139.3 million.
In his 50-page decision, Marrero said Merced sufficiently
alleged that Barclays had power to "distort ordinary forces of
supply and demand," and willfully maintained that power by
holding "uneconomical physical trading positions."
The judge also rejected Barclays' argument that Merced took
too long to sue, having filed its June 2015 lawsuit more than
six years after the suspect trades took place.
Barclays argued that a July 2007 article in the trade
publication "Friday Burrito" that spotlighted unusual trading
positions had put Merced on notice of alleged manipulation.
The judge called the article "speculative," and found no
evidence that Merced had been aware of it.
The case is Merced Irrigation District v Barclays Bank Plc,
U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No.
15-04878.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Alan
Crosby)