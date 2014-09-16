NEW YORK, Sept 16 The New York attorney general
said on Tuesday that Barclays Plc's motion to dismiss
the state's lawsuit alleging the bank lied to customers about
"high-frequency" trading on its private trading platform should
be denied.
New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said in response
to the motion filed in July that Barclays' arguments to dismiss
the lawsuit are "misguided" and "disingenuous."
Schneiderman also rebutted a key Barclays' argument - that
he lacked the authority under New York's securities law known as
the Martin Act - saying the bank's false statements fell within
the scope of the law.
