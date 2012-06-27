OTTAWA, June 27 The probe by Canada's
Competition Bureau into alleged collusion in the setting of the
Libor interbank lending rate is still going on despite
settlements reached by U.S. and British authorities with British
bank Barclays, an official said on Wednesday.
"We are aware of the settlement. We cannot discuss the
details of the Bureau's ongoing investigation, as by law our
investigations are conducted confidentially," Competition Bureau
spokeswoman Gabrielle Tasse said.
Barclays will pay at least $450 million to U.S. and British
authorities to settle their probes.
Other authorities probing Libor manipulation include the
European Commission and Japan's Financial Service Authority.