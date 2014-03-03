LONDON, March 3 A preliminary hearing for three former Barclays traders charged with running a two-year scheme to manipulate Libor benchmark interest rates has been postponed until Tuesday.

The judge overseeing the hearing was unable to attend the scheduled start on Monday, forcing it to be adjourned for a day.

Britain's Serious Fraud Office alleges that Peter Charles Johnson, 59, Jonathan Mathew, 33, and Stylianos Contogoulas, 42, either submitted or agreed to procure false or misleading dollar Libor rates between June 2005 and August 2007 to benefit from trading positions.