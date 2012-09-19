* Watchdog said two years ago its position on Diamond
approval could change
* FSA told Barclays chairman relationship with Diamond had
to improve
LONDON, Sept 19 Britain's financial regulator
warned Barclays Plc two years ago that its approval of
Bob Diamond as chief executive could change if there was an
adverse outcome from the Libor interest rate rigging
investigation, documents showed.
Andrew Tyrie, the chairman heading a parliamentary inquiry
into the Libor scandal at Barclays, said the evidence in the
documents was "at variance" with the impression it received from
Barclays Chairman Marcus Agius when it quizzed him in July.
The Financial Services Authority (FSA) released documents to
Tyrie after a report by his committee indicated the regulator
had not raised Libor as a concern at the time it approved
Diamond's promotion to CEO.
The regulator said on Wednesday that a September 2010 file
note of a meeting between its CEO Hector Sants and Agius, at
which the approval of Diamond was discussed, said Sants
"stressed that this is an ongoing (Libor) investigation and the
FSA's position could change so the board should be aware."
Diamond resigned in July after Barclays was fined over $450
million for rigging Libor benchmark interest rates.
The Libor inquiry unearthed long-standing criticism by the
FSA of Barclays for having an aggressive culture and for taking
too many risks.
Lawmakers at the inquiry also accused Diamond, who had long
been one of the most high profile and highest paid bankers and
who became Barclays CEO at the start of 2011, of misleading
them.
The file note, released by Tyrie's Treasury Select
Committee, also said Sants told Agius that the regulator's
relationship with Diamond had to improve.
"HS (Sants) explained that the relationship with BD
(Diamond) had not reached the level of openness, transparency
and willingness to air issues with the FSA as is the case with
John Varley," it said, referring to Diamond's predecessor as
CEO.
It said Agius agreed and would make sure Diamond "steps up"
to improve and that Varley would "coach" him to help the
relationship.
The note said Agius said "whilst BD (Diamond) is very
competitive ... he suspects he will now see him mature and relax
given he has now achieved his goal" of becoming CEO.
Barclays declined to comment on the latest documents.
Its new CEO Antony Jenkins has promised to move quickly and
boldly to reform culture. Agius resigned over the rate-rigging
and will be replaced in November by corporate governance expert
David Walker.