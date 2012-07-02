LONDON, July 2 Barclays was not an
isolated case in the authorities' probe of banks rigging a key
interbank interest rate, Britain's Financial Services Authority
said on Monday.
"I wish I could say this was an isolated case... You will
hear more on this in due course," the FSA's acting director of
enforcement, Tracey McDermott told the watchdog's annual
enforcement conference.
Barclay's behaviour was unacceptable to regulators and the
public and a number of investigations were ongoing, McDermott
said.
Barclays Chairman Marcus Agius quit on Monday,
saying "the buck stops with me" after an interest rate rigging
scandal dealt "a devastating blow" to the bank's reputation.
More than a dozen other banks are being investigated in the
long-running global probe by authorities in North America,
Europe and Japan, including Citigroup, HSBC, UBS
and Royal Bank of Scotland. Analysts and
bankers expect more big fines.