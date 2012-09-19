LONDON, Sept 19 Britain's financial regulator
warned Barclays Plc in September 2010 that its position
in approving Bob Diamond as chief executive could change if
there was an adverse outcome from the Libor interest rate
rigging investigation, documents showed.
The Financial Services Authority's file note of a meeting
between its CEO Hector Sants and Barclays Chairman Marcus Agius,
at which the approval of Diamond was discussed, said Sants
"stressed that this is an ongoing investigation and the FSA's
position could change so the board should be aware."
Diamond resigned in July after Barclays was fined over $450
million for rigging Libor benchmark interest rates.
The FSA documents were released by the British parliament's
Treasury Select Committee, which is heading an investigation
into the Libor scandal. The documents had been under embargo for
release after midnight (2301 GMT), but some of the details were
inadvertently published early by Reuters.