(New throughout, adds details of settlement, background, case
citation, byline)
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK Nov 13 Barclays Plc agreed to
pay $120 million to settle private U.S. litigation accusing it
of conspiring with rivals to rig the benchmark interest rate
known as Libor, lawyers for the plaintiffs said on Friday.
The British bank is the first to resolve claims by so-called
"over-the-counter" investors that transacted directly with banks
comprising a panel to determine Libor, or the London Interbank
Offered Rate.
Libor is used to set rates on hundreds of trillions of
dollars of transactions, including for credit cards, student
loans and mortgages. Banks use it determine the cost of
borrowing from one another.
Sixteen banks were accused in the private litigation that
began in 2011 of conspiring to manipulate the benchmark.
"This is a very good settlement for the class," Hilary
Scherrer, a partner at Hausfeld LLP representing the plaintiffs,
said in an interview. "It is an icebreaker that could open up
this litigation to future settlements."
Barclays spokesman Mark Lane declined to comment.
The bank agreed last month to pay $94 million to settle
separate litigation accusing it of conspiring to rig Euribor,
which is Libor's euro-denominated equivalent.
And in June 2012, Barclays admitted it manipulated Libor and
Euribor as it reached $453 million of settlements with U.S. and
British regulators. Several other banks, including Deutsche Bank
AG and UBS AG have reached similar accords.
Friday's settlement requires approval by U.S. District Judge
Naomi Reice Buchwald in Manhattan.
In March 2013, she dismissed a "substantial portion" of the
private Libor litigation, including federal antitrust claims.
But on August 4 of this year, she said plaintiffs could
prevail on fraud claims if they proved that panel banks lied to
the Libor administrator about their own borrowing costs, and
that the plaintiffs relied on those lies.
Barclays will cooperate in Libor litigation against other
banks, the Hausfeld firm said. Others suing over Libor include
so-called bondholder plaintiffs and exchange-based plaintiffs,
and the brokerage Charles Schwab Corp.
The case is In re: Libor-based Financial Instruments
Antitrust Litigation, U.S. District Court, Southern District of
New York, No. 11-md-02262.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; editing by Chris
Reese and David Gregorio)