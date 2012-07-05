Barclays bank former Chief Executive Bob Diamond leaves after giving evidence to the Treasury select committee in Westminster, London July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

LONDON British lawmakers on Thursday backed a government plan to hold a parliamentary inquiry into the professional and cultural standards of bankers, following the Barclays rate-rigging scandal.

They rejected a call by the opposition Labour party for the inquiry to be an independent judge-led probe, along the lines of an existing wide-ranging inquiry into British media standards.

Legislators voted 330 to 226 in favour of the parliamentary inquiry, first announced by the government on July 2.

Although the vote fell short of the kind of cross-party backing the government had been seeking for the plan, Labour said afterwards it would support a committee that would be set up to conduct the inquiry.

Andrew Tyrie, chairman of parliament's influential Treasury Committee and who the government wants to head the inquiry, said he welcomed Labour's support after a sometimes bitter debate over the best structure for the probe.

"I will do whatever the House (of Commons) asks me to do, but I believe it is only worth trying to chair this committee if it has the full support of all the major parties," Tyrie said.

There had been doubts over whether Tyrie would agree to head the inquiry, after he said it was essential that it enjoyed cross-party backing.

Finance Minister George Osborne said the government would now seek to reach agreement with opposition parties on the details of the inquiry before parliament rises for its summer break later this month.

"I think what everyone now wants to do is get a resolution that all sides can agree on ... and we can get to the bottom of what went wrong in our banking industry and what went wrong with the Libor scandal and make the changes in legislation to make sure it never happens again," Osborne said.

Britain's Barclays bank was fined $453 million for its role in the rigging of the key Libor (London Inter-Bank Offered Rate) interest rate between 2005 and 2009, sparking fierce criticism about its culture and risk-taking, and forcing its chief executive Bob Diamond to step down on Tuesday.

