LONDON, July 5 British legislators on Thursday
backed a government plan to hold a parliamentary inquiry into
the professional and cultural standards of bankers, following
the Barclays rate-rigging scandal.
They rejected a call by the opposition Labour party for the
inquiry to be an independent judge-led inquiry, along the lines
of an existing wide-ranging probe into British media standards.
Legislators voted 330 to 226 in favour of the parliamentary
inquiry, first announced by the government on July 2.
It was not immediately clear if the support for vote
represented sufficient consensus for the government to proceed
with the inquiry as planned.
The government wants Andrew Tyrie, chairman of parliament's
influential Treasury Committee, to head the inquiry, but he has
said it is "essential" that the probe commands all party support
and has indicated he would not lead the inquiry otherwise.
Britain's Barclay's bank was fined $453 million for its role
in the rigging of the key Libor interest rate between 2005 and
2009, sparking fierce criticism about its culture and
risk-taking and forcing its chief executive Bob Diamond to step
down on Tuesday.