NEW YORK, July 3 The toppling of two senior
Barclays executives on Tuesday in the midst of an expanding
rate-rigging scandal is rattling the bank's fledgling U.S.
wealth management business.
The venerable British bank was halfway toward completing a
$500 million, five-year plan to build a brokerage franchise
aimed at wealthy Americans when Robert Diamond, the
Massachusetts-born chief executive who authorized the plan,
resigned.
Taking the plunge with Diamond was Barclays
Canadian-born chief operating officer, Jerry del Missier, who
also resigned as chairman of the Securities Industry and
Financial Markets Association, the leading broker trade group in
the United States. As chairman of SIFMA, del Missier had
achieved a wide profile among brokers.
The wealth management efforts in the United States are
unlikely to be scaled back because they were authorized by
Thomas Kalaris, a long-time colleague of Diamond who is chief
executive of the bank's wealth and investment management
division. In April he took the additional title of co-chair with
del Missier of the Americas Management team. Kalaris, also an
American, has relocated to New York from London.
Barclays advisers said they have been trying to control
reputational damage by reaching out to clients - and fielding a
high number of calls from them - since the bank last week agreed
to pay $453 million to British and American authorities to
settle an international investigation into the fixing of the
London Interbank Offered Rate.
Libor is a benchmark interest rate for pricing trillions of
dollars of conventional loans and sophisticated products such as
swaps. The bankers declined to be identified because they were
not authorized to speak for the company.
A Barclays spokeswoman declined to comment on the effects of
the resignations on the Americas wealth or other businesses.
Barclays employs about 250 brokers in its U.S. wealth
management business, most of whom have joined since 2010. The
business is led by Mitch Cox, a long-time Merrill Lynch
executive who was hired to build a wealth franchise on the back
of the small retail brokerage business that Barclays inherited
when it bought defunct Lehman Brothers' banking and trading
businesses in late 2008.
Cox said in a May interview that he was delegated by Kalaris
to "pull together" the pieces of the "ultra-high-net-worth"
franchise.
Cox, who did not return a call for comment Tuesday, aims by
the end of 2014 to have 400 advisers selling estate planning,
mortgages, hedge funds and other investment products to people
with about $10 million or more of investable assets.
The unit would have about the same number of advisers as
Credit Suisse's wealth management unit in the
Americas, though Barclays sees its primary competition as
JPMorgan Chase's private banking group and the small
private wealth management unit of Goldman Sachs Group.
The wealth group markets itself to potential advisers and
clients as a happy medium between what they say are
bureaucracy-heavy, product-oriented competitors such as Bank of
America's Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley, and
smaller independent wealth management firms that lack the
intellectual and trading skills of a large investment bank.
Its clients include private-business owners, newly wealthy
technology entrepreneurs, hedge fund executives and many of
Barclays own executives.
The ruptures at the parent bank have complicated marketing
efforts.
"We have a great deal to do to win back public trust,"
Barclays said on its website. "This is the start of a long
journey."