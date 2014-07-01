July 1 Barclays has hired one of British Prime Minister David Cameron's most senior business advisers to join the technology, media and telecommunication (TMT) team of its investment banking arm.

Tim Luke, who counsels Cameron on business and innovation, will join this month as vice chairman and managing director, TMT investment banking in New York, the bank said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

Luke spent 18 years with Lehman Brothers and Barclays before moving to Downing Street three years ago, Barclays said.

The British bank also hired Deutsche Bank executive Anuj Mathur as a director on its TMT team in Menlo Park, California. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bangalore; Editing by Alden Bentley)