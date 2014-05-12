May 12 Barclays Plc said on Monday it
had hired a Goldman Sachs Group Inc veteran of 14 years
to head up mergers and acquisitions for its Americas financial
institutions practice.
The London-based bank said Tom Vandever will be a managing
director and is to join the firm in August. Vandever was head of
financial institutions at Goldman, where he completed over 100
transactions.
The move comes after Barclays announced plans to lay off
thousands of workers globally. As a part of that announcement
the bank has said it would focus on returns and an investment
banking model that was "origination-led," in which financial
advisory is a priority for the firm going forward.
