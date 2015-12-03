* CheBanca! to take 89 branches, 620 staff, 2.9 bln euro
loans
* Barclays to book 200 mln pound loss in Q4
* Barclays could have over 14 bln euro of Italy loans to
sell
* Mediobanca shares up 1.5 pct, Barclays up 0.7 pct
(Adds comments from CEO of CheBanca!)
By Silvia Aloisi and Simon Jessop
MILAN/LONDON, Dec 3 Barclays is paying
237 million euros to sell its branches in Italy to Mediobanca
in a deal that will give the Italian investment bank a
boost in a race for asset management fees on its home turf.
Mediobanca said on Thursday its retail division CheBanca!
would buy from Barclays 89 branches with 220,000 clients,
residential mortgage loans worth 2.9 billion euros ($3.1
billion) and some 550 staff. Reuters reported on Wednesday the
deal was imminent.
The sale is part of plans by Britain's third biggest bank to
shed continental European retail banking operations as it
retreats from businesses that are unprofitable or lack scale.
Barclays said it would book a 200 million pound ($298.5 million)
loss on the transaction in the fourth quarter.
Milan-based Mediobanca has been seeking to diversify from
its core investment-banking business and expand in more stable,
less capital-intensive activities at a time when regulators are
imposing stricter requirements.
With the Barclays deal, CheBanca!, founded in 2008 and
focused on digital-savvy customers with between 50,000 and
200,000 euros, will nearly triple its number of branches and its
client numbers will grow by 60 percent to 770,000.
Total assets under management will double to more than 6
billion euros. The transaction coincides with a move by Italian
banks to draw more on the private household cash to make money
and offset weak retail operations.
"This operation immediately gives us the scale in asset
management that we needed and allows us to take a leap forward,"
CheBanca! CEO Gian Luca Sichel told Reuters.
He described the 237 million euros CheBanca! is getting from
Barclays as a "dowry" for restructuring and revamping the
network, which he said breaks even.
He did not rule out that some branches could be closed in a
country where most banks have been cutting their branch networks
to reduce costs and are expected to continue to do so.
Barclays for its part is likely to be left with more than 10
billion pounds, or 14 billion euros, of Italian mortgages on its
books, which it is trying to sell. It had 13.5 billion pounds of
Italian residential mortgages at the start of the year.
The bank has already sold retail operations in Spain and
Portugal and is seeking to sell in France.
Other banks which want to reduce their retail presence in
Italy include Deutsche Bank, sources with direct
knowledge of the matter said. Deutsche Bank has said any rumours
about a withdrawal from the euro zone's third largest economy
are unfounded.
The Italian sale will reduce Barclays' risk-weighted assets
by about 800 million pounds and result in a small decrease in
its capital ratio.
The deal will have a 20-basis point negative impact on
Mediobanca's capital, or around 120 million euros according to
analysts, but will boost profit from the 2016-17 financial year.
Barclays said it would continue to operate investment
banking and corporate banking services in Italy, and continue to
manage its remaining retail mortgage portfolio. It is attempting
to parcel those loans up and sell them to investors, including
private equity firms.
($1 = 0.9448 euros)
($1 = 0.6695 pounds)
(Additional reporting by Steve Slater, Paola Arosio; Editing by
Mark Potter and Jane Merriman)