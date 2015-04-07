LONDON, April 7 Barclays head of
markets Eric Felder is leaving the bank, less than a year after
he was appointed to supervise its global sales and trading
businesses, according to an internal memo.
Felder intended to "pursue a career more aligned with his
personal and professional ambitions" having spent 21 years
working for Barclays and Lehman Brothers, according to a memo
sent to staff by Tom King, head of Barclays' investment bank.
Joe Corcoran, currently head of equities and credit
products, will take on the role of interim head of markets
immediately, King said.
Felder's departure was first reported by the Wall Street
Journal on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Freya Berry)