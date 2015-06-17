(Adds dropped words in second paragraph)
NEW YORK, June 17 Barclays Plc will no
longer make markets for mortgage-backed bonds issued prior to
the financial crisis as they have become less profitable under
tighter British regulations on these securities, a bank
spokesman said on Wednesday.
Barclays will reallocate resources to other areas of its
U.S. mortgage business with no traders expected to lose their
jobs, according to Bloomberg, which first reported the move by
Britain's second biggest bank in a part of the U.S.
mortgage-backed securities market worth $700 billion.
Barclays spokesman Mark Lane confirmed the bank's decision,
following Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc which said in
November it will pull out of the U.S. mortgage market.
U.K. regulations now require banks to hold even more capital
against junk-rated bonds. Some older U.S. MBS not backed by the
government have seen their ratings slashed down to speculative
status after mortgage defaults soared when the housing bubble
burst.
