BRIEF-Air Canada Q1 adjusted loss per share c$0.32
* Air canada - qtrly operating revenues c$3,642 million versus c$ 3,343 million
July 22 Barclays Plc said it named Alexander Harrison head of corporate banking for Asia to grow its business in the region.
Harrison, who joined Barclays in 1998, will relocate to Singapore from Dubai and will report to Matt Tuck, Barclays head of global corporate banking, the bank said. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)
* Air canada - qtrly operating revenues c$3,642 million versus c$ 3,343 million
* Q1 FFO per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: