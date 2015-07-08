MOVES-Spangenberg leaves Morgan Stanley for SEB
LONDON, May 11 (IFR) - Elias Spangenberg, a credit syndicate manager at Morgan Stanley, has left the bank to join SEB, according to a source familiar with the matter.
LONDON, July 8 Barclays Plc said Chief Executive Antony Jenkins was to leave, with its chairman John McFarlane taking over executive duties, after the board decided new leadership was required to take the bank forward.
It said John McFarlane was ideally qualified to take over until a permanent successor to Jenkins was appointed.
"This development does not signal any major change in strategy," the bank said on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)
LONDON, May 11 (IFR) - Elias Spangenberg, a credit syndicate manager at Morgan Stanley, has left the bank to join SEB, according to a source familiar with the matter.
* KBC's Czech bank CSOB says Q1 net profit rises 42 percent to CZK 4.7 billion ($192.07 million)