LONDON, Sept 14 Barclays Plc said its director of human resources for the past three years, Irene McDermott Brown, has quit "to pursue other interests."

The British bank said on Monday McDermott Brown will leave at the end of this month.

Tristram Roberts, currently HR director for Barclays' investment bank, will become group HR director on an interim basis while the bank searches for a permanent successor.

Barclays said McDermott Brown had overseen the launch and implementation of its 'Purpose and Values' programme and felt it was "a natural time" to step down to pursue other interests. It did not say if she was taking a job elsewhere. (Reporting by Steve Slater)