LONDON, Sept 14 Barclays Plc said its
director of human resources for the past three years, Irene
McDermott Brown, has quit "to pursue other interests."
The British bank said on Monday McDermott Brown will leave
at the end of this month.
Tristram Roberts, currently HR director for Barclays'
investment bank, will become group HR director on an interim
basis while the bank searches for a permanent successor.
Barclays said McDermott Brown had overseen the launch and
implementation of its 'Purpose and Values' programme and felt it
was "a natural time" to step down to pursue other interests. It
did not say if she was taking a job elsewhere.
(Reporting by Steve Slater)