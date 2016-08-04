NEW YORK Aug 4 Ray Kahn, who held a variety of senior roles in Barclays PLC's clearing business over the past eight years, is no longer with the bank, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

A spokesman for Barclays declined to comment on Kahn's departure, but said the bank is still committed to its swaps clearing business.

Clearing, which involves a third party stepping in between a buyer and a seller to reduce the risk of a transaction defaulting, has been a major focus of regulators since the 2007-09 credit meltdown.

Kahn joined Barclays in 2008 from Lehman Brothers, where he was a managing director. (Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by David Gregorio)