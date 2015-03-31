MOVES-WH Ireland hired two senior executives in wealth management business
May 9 UK corporate broking and wealth management firm WH Ireland Group Plc hired two senior executives to strengthen its wealth management business.
March 31 British bank Barclays Plc said on Tuesday it appointed Jonathan Eckard as director and senior equity research analyst.
Eckard joins from Citigroup Inc, where he covered small- and mid-cap biotechnology and specialty pharmaceuticals sectors.
Eckard, to be based in New York, will focus on small- and mid-cap companies in the biotechnology sector, Barclays said.
He has also worked at Leerink Swann & Co Inc and HSBC Holdings Plc.
May 9 Specialist insurer Markel International Singapore, a unit of U.S.-based Markel Corp, named Gustaf Kristiansson as marine underwriter.