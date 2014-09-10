Sept 11 Barclays Plc named Khaled Eldabag as co-head for its investment-banking arm in the Middle East and North Africa, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

Eldabag joins from Goldman Sachs Group Inc and will work with David Nataf, who was promoted as regional co-head for investment banking in the region, the Bloomberg said. (bloom.bg/1umrU8Z)

Barclays and Goldman Sachs could not be reached for comment. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)