July 10 Barclays Plc has hired Reinhard Koester as a managing director covering specialty finance companies in the United States, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified because the appointment is not yet public.

Reinhard, who is based in New York, joins from Aquiline Capital Partners, where he was a member of the private equity firm's investment committee.

For four years prior to that, he was the co-head of specialty finance and alternative asset managers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. Koester also worked from 2004 to 2010 at Goldman Sachs Group Inc as the co-head of specialty finance and prior to that as chief risk officer at mortgage insurer PMI Group Inc.

Barclays and Koester declined to comment.

Koester's hire comes after Barclays announced April 28 it hired three other New York-based managing directors in its U.S. investment banking unit. They include Liz Jacobs and Justin Evans, who, like Koester, have joined Barclays' financial institutions group (FIG). The other executive, Chad Parker, covers clients in the industrials sector.

All of the hires came prior to the ouster of Chief Executive Officer Anthony Jenkins this week. (Reporting by Dan Freed in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)