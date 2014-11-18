By Herbert Lash
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 18 Barclays Plc said on
Tuesday it hired a former senior executive at the New York Stock
Exchange to help with the bank's electronic trading, an area in
which it was accused of fraud by the New York attorney general
in a pending lawsuit.
The appointment of Joe Mecane, formerly executive vice
president and head of U.S. equities at NYSE, along with the
hiring in July of Christine Sandler, a senior sales executive
from a NYSE affiliate, reaffirms Barclays' commitment to its
electronic trading platform, several analysts said.
New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman in June said
Barclays misled clients by not protecting them from "predatory"
high-frequency traders in its "dark pool," a trading venue known
as LX, despite the bank's assurances it was doing so.
Trading volume in Barclays' dark pool slumped after the
lawsuit, with LX falling about 10 rungs in alternative trading
system rankings, but now appears to have stabilized, according
to data from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.
Mecane will help Barclays develop its electronic product
offerings, with a focus on equities and credit markets, the bank
said in a statement. Sandler was hired as a managing director
and head of equities client origination in the Americas.
"To me it makes sense. Having new personnel with blue chip
reputations come in to say 'We're not part of the old guard and
wouldn't have come here if it wasn't clean' adds credibility,"
said Joe Gawronski, president and chief operating officer of
Rosenblatt Securities.
Mecane and Sandler will help Barclays re-establish its ties
with both investors and other brokers as it offers services such
as research and access to initial public offerings, he said.
"You can't boycott Barclays forever if you're on the
buy-side. You can avoid the dark pool and use other banks' algos
for a time," Gawronski said, but "if they aggressively push
folks back to the electronic product, the flow should start to
migrate back over time."
(Reporting by Herbert Lash; editing by Andrew Hay)