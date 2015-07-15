LONDON, July 15 Barclays' deputy chairman Michael Rake is expected to step down this year and become chairman of payments processing firm Worldpay, two sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Such a move would see Rake leave Barclays' board shortly after he played an instrumental role in ousting Chief Executive Antony Jenkins.

The sources said Rake had not yet resigned from Barclays and could remain on its board until the end of the year if the regulator allows this.

Worldpay is owned by private equity firms Advent International and Bain Capital, who bought it from Royal Bank of Scotland in 2010 and are looking to list it on the London stock market with a valuation of about 6 billion pounds ($9.4 billion).

Rake is also chairman of BT Group, and investors often dislike someone chairing more than one major company or having too many important roles.

Rake has been on Barclays' board for seven years and been its deputy chairman since July 2012. As its senior independent director he was a key figure in the removal of Jenkins last week.

"It became clear to all of us that a new set of skills were required for the period ahead," Rake said in a statement after Jenkins left, saying he discussed changing the CEO with other non-executives.

Rake is one of the City's best-known businessmen. He spent over 30 years with KPMG, where he was chairman of KPMG International and is also president of the Confederation of British Industry. ($1 = 0.6409 pounds) (Reporting by Steve Slater, editing by Alexander Smith and Louise Heavens)