LONDON, July 15 Barclays' deputy
chairman Michael Rake is expected to step down this year and
become chairman of payments processing firm Worldpay, two
sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
Such a move would see Rake leave Barclays' board shortly
after he played an instrumental role in ousting Chief Executive
Antony Jenkins.
The sources said Rake had not yet resigned from Barclays and
could remain on its board until the end of the year if the
regulator allows this.
Worldpay is owned by private equity firms Advent
International and Bain Capital, who bought it from Royal Bank of
Scotland in 2010 and are looking to list it on the
London stock market with a valuation of about 6 billion pounds
($9.4 billion).
Rake is also chairman of BT Group, and investors
often dislike someone chairing more than one major company or
having too many important roles.
Rake has been on Barclays' board for seven years and been
its deputy chairman since July 2012. As its senior independent
director he was a key figure in the removal of Jenkins last
week.
"It became clear to all of us that a new set of skills were
required for the period ahead," Rake said in a statement after
Jenkins left, saying he discussed changing the CEO with other
non-executives.
Rake is one of the City's best-known businessmen. He spent
over 30 years with KPMG, where he was chairman of KPMG
International and is also president of the Confederation of
British Industry.
($1 = 0.6409 pounds)
