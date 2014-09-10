Sept 9 Barclays PLC appointed Richard Casavechia as the head of its M&A structuring, and he will start working at Barclays by the end of the year, the Financial Times reported.

Casavechia joins from Bank of America Corp and will report to Gary Posternack, the bank's global head of M&A, the British newspaper said.

Barclays and Bank of America could not be reached immediately for comments outside regular business hours.

(Editing by Cynthia Osterman)