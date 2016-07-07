July 7 Tony Whittemore, a former senior banker at Deutsche Bank, is joining Barclays as executive chairman of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in New York starting on Thursday, the London-based bank said in an internal memo.

Whittemore was most recently co-head of Americas M&A at Deutsche Bank. Reuters first reported that he had resigned from the German bank in April after about eight years. Whittemore joined Deutsche Bank from Citigroup, where he advised telecommunications companies.

As a banker, Whittemore has worked with clients such as Charlie Ergen's EchoStar Corp and Dish Network Corp and has also advised on large telecommunications mergers such as the formation of Verizon Communications.

"The technology, media and telecommunications (TMT) sector is seeing marked evolution and Tony's experience will add great value to our clients who rely on us for strategic advice and intellectual capital," Gary Posternack, Barclays' Global Head of M&A said in the memo.

Barclays has made key hires in recent months. Carlo Calabria joined as chairman of M&A in Europe, the Middle East and Africa while two managing directors in healthcare, Jason Haas and Evan Matlin, and consumer retail investment banker Eric Biddle were also hired.

Barclays is currently 4th in the Thomson Reuters U.S. M&A league tables, up from 9th a year ago.

(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York and Liana B. Baker in San Francisco; Editing by Tom Brown)