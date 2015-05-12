May 12 Zach Righellis, a managing director at Barclays Plc who specializes in semiconductors and electronics, has left the investment bank, sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Righellis, who had been based in Barclays' Menlo Park, California office, joined the bank as part of the Lehman Brothers acquisition in 2008. He was hired at Lehman in 2005. It was not yet clear what he would do next.

He represented semiconductor maker Silicon Image this year on its sale to connectivity chip maker Lattice Semiconductor Corp . Earlier in his career, he helped advise Qualcomm Inc on the divestiture of vehicle fleet technology company Omnitracs LLC to Vista Equity Partners, a private equity firm.

The sources did not want to speak on the record because the matter is not public. A Barclays spokesman and Righellis declined to comment.

The tech, media and telecom group at Barclays has been undergoing changes in recent months. On Monday, Reuters reported that Barclays had hired former Bank of America semiconductor banker Mark Garcia.

In March, it said it had brought on former Blackstone Group LP advisory banker Peter Cohen as its global head of media banking. It also lost a senior software banker, George Patterson, in April.

Semiconducters has been one of the hottest areas of technology dealmaking lately, with large companies such as Intel , Qualcomm, Texas Instruments and Skyworks Solutions on the prowl for deals, according to analysts. (Reporting by Liana B. Baker; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)