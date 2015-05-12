May 12 Zach Righellis, a managing director at
Barclays Plc who specializes in semiconductors and
electronics, has left the investment bank, sources familiar with
the matter said on Tuesday.
Righellis, who had been based in Barclays' Menlo Park,
California office, joined the bank as part of the Lehman
Brothers acquisition in 2008. He was hired at Lehman in 2005. It
was not yet clear what he would do next.
He represented semiconductor maker Silicon Image this year on
its sale to connectivity chip maker Lattice Semiconductor Corp
. Earlier in his career, he helped advise Qualcomm Inc
on the divestiture of vehicle fleet technology company
Omnitracs LLC to Vista Equity Partners, a private equity firm.
The sources did not want to speak on the record because the
matter is not public. A Barclays spokesman and Righellis
declined to comment.
The tech, media and telecom group at Barclays has been
undergoing changes in recent months. On Monday, Reuters reported
that Barclays had hired former Bank of America
semiconductor banker Mark Garcia.
In March, it said it had brought on former Blackstone Group
LP advisory banker Peter Cohen as its global head of media
banking. It also lost a senior software banker, George
Patterson, in April.
Semiconducters has been one of the hottest areas of
technology dealmaking lately, with large companies such as Intel
, Qualcomm, Texas Instruments and Skyworks
Solutions on the prowl for deals, according to
analysts.
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)