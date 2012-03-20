LONDON, March 20 Britain's Barclays Plc is dropping the name "Capital" from its investment bank division as part of a plan to align all of the British bank under one brand.

The bank said Barclays Capital, private banking arm Barclays Wealth and business banking division Barclays Corporate will now be known as simply Barclays.

Barclays CEO Bob Diamond wants to more closely align the bank and the move is part of a plan to show that integration. It took place on Monday, and will affect branding, emails, all client-facing documents and other literature.

Diamond was previously head of Barclays Capital -- or BarCap as it became known -- and helped build it into one of the world's biggest and best known investment banks.

"We believe that we better serve our clients by bringing them the best of Barclays, from across the entire organisation. We can do that more easily, and more efficiently, by bringing our divisions together under one brand," a spokeswoman for the bank said.