BRIEF-Shenzhen Zhenye Group to pay FY 2016 annual div on June 16
* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on June 15
WINDHOEK, June 7 Britain's Barclays plans to buy a 49 percent stake in unlisted Namibian lender Bank Windhoek, the Namibian central bank said on Thursday.
"We have given the approval for potential acquisition of Bank Windhoek by Barclays. Now Barclays will continue with its due diligence and enter into price negotiations. Therefore the value of the shares still needs to be determined," Ebson Uanguta, deputy governor of the Bank of Namibia, told reporters
Uanguta also said Bank Windhoek will list the remaining shares on that country's bourse following the acquisition.
June 7 The Trump administration has ordered a review of sweeping federal land-use restrictions adopted in 2105 to safeguard the greater sage grouse, a once-ubiquitous prairie bird whose fate is tied to the health of America's vast but vanishing Western grasslands. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke announced the 60-day review of sage grouse conservation rules in a Wednesday conference call with reporters, saying Western governors have complained that federal implementation of the plan has