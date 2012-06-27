NEW YORK, June 27 New York's highest court on Wednesday upheld the dismissal of a lawsuit against Barclays Plc and Standard & Poor's over two failed structured investment vehicles that held subprime mortgage-backed securities.

Oddo Asset Management, a French asset management company, bought $50 million in notes from the two structured investment vehicles, which were set up by Barclays, in 2005 and 2006. It lost all but $7 million of its investment when the SIVs collapsed, according to court papers.

Oddo sued Barclays, S&P and Solent Capital Limited, a manager of one of the vehicles, in July 2008 in state court in New York. It claimed Solent, aided by Barclays and S&P, breached its fiduciary duty to investors.

Oddo claimed Barclays offloaded subprime asset-backed securities onto the SIVs knowing they would plummet in value, and that S&P, a unit of McGraw Hill Cos Inc confirmed AAA ratings when it allegedly knew they were at risk of downgrade.

New York state Supreme Court Justice Barbara Kapnick originally tossed the suit and Barclays and S&P appealed.

The Court of Appeals, New York's highest court, agreed with lower courts, ruling on Wednesday that neither Solent nor another manager, Avendis, owed a fiduciary duty to Oddo. Therefore, Barclays and S&P couldn't have aided and abetted a breach of that duty.

"In hindsight, it is apparent that a greater degree of vigilance was necessary from all concerned before soliciting funds for, committing funds to, and rating esoteric entities with little understood risks, such as SIV-Lites -- whose fate was dependent almost exclusively on sub-prime residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities," Jonathan Lippman, chief judge of New York's Court of Appeals, wrote in Wednesday's decision.

An attorney for Oddo did not immediately return a call seeking comment. Barclays declined to comment. A representative said S&P was pleased with the decision. Solent could not immediately be reached for comment.

The case is Oddo Asset Management v Barclays Bank, New York state Supreme Court, New York County, No. 08-109547.