By Laurence Fletcher
LONDON, July 5 Crispin Odey, one of Europe's
best-known hedge fund managers, has spotted an opportunity in
shares in UK bank Barclays amidst the growing scandal
over interest rate rigging.
Odey, who is founding partner at Odey Asset Management and
who already owns 60 million pounds' worth of shares in the bank,
told Reuters on Wednesday that he had bought another 10 million
pounds' worth of shares in Barclays at around 160 pence on
Tuesday.
"It's the cheapest bank in the world," said Odey, who made
millions in 2009 after buying into Barclays, whose shares
rocketed 150 percent from the start of the year to end-August
that year.
On Wednesday former Barclays CEO Bob Diamond apologised for
the "reprehensible" behaviour of his traders who fixed interest
rates but told British lawmakers his bank had been unfairly
singled out after coming forward to admit wrongdoing.
London-based Odey Asset Management runs around $6.9 billion
in assets.