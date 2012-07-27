* Global commodities chief sees prospects in Europe, U.S.
* Deal with Essar is bigger than any so far by Barclays
By Dmitry Zhdannikov and Simon Falush
LONDON, July 27 European refiners will
increasingly choose to have oil supply deals with banks to
reduce price volatility risks and ease burdens on working
capital, Barclays said on Friday after its first major
oil supply deal in Europe this week.
"We see more transactions like this for clients looking to
mitigate their capital and commodity risks," John Eleoterio,
global head of commodities structured origination at Barclays,
told Reuters.
"There are opportunities in Europe and globally, with a
particular emphasis in Europe and the U.S. market," he added.
Big commodities trading banks such as Goldman Sachs,
JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Deutsche
and Barclays have clinched several landmark deals in
the United States in the past years to supply independent
refiners.
Banks have also agreed to finance oil inventories to
minimise the burden on refiners' balance sheets amid stubbornly
high oil prices.
This week, Barclays became the first bank to do a similar
large-scale deal in Europe with India's Essar Energy.
Barclays will hold the inventories of crude oil and
petroleum products at Essar's Stanlow, the second largest UK
refinery, and will also supply crude to the refinery for three
years.
"The nature of the agreement is more dynamic than a
traditional crude supply in that Barclays will be storing crude
and managing the commodity volatility associated with the
inventory under the crude supply agreement," said Eleoterio.
The Stanlow deal is bigger than any other deal Barclays had
previously, including in the U.S. market. It will be holding
roughly 3 million barrels of product in storage at Stanlow.
"In this difficult refining margin environment, refineries
have significant working capital burdens. This is a tool that
works well for them and allows them to optimise the refinery
costs," he said.
"This type of product is something we look to expand on a
global basis," said Eleoterio.
Europe has seen a number of refiners closing or being turned
into storage facilities in the past years due to poor refining
margins.
Earlier this year, Europe's largest independent refiner
Petroplus filed for bankruptcy.
Traders have speculated that sovereign debt problems in
Southern Europe might encourage independent refiners there to
seek to optimise their supply deals.
Eleoterio declined to say where else in Europe Barclays was
looking to clinch similar supply and inventory deals.