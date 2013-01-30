LONDON Jan 30 The former head of remuneration at British bank Barclays said she clashed with the board over the annual bonus of former boss Bob Diamond and said he was reluctant to accept that pay packages were high at the bank.

Alison Carnwath, who quit in July citing personal reasons at a time of turmoil following the bank's fine for rigging Libor interest rates, said on Wednesday she thought Diamond shouldn't have got a bonus for 2011 because the bank's returns were weak.

"Barclays were demanding too much patience from their shareholders and were insufficiently sensitive to the political and economic environment and the hostile attitude to banks generally," Carnwath said in a written submission before appearing before UK lawmakers.