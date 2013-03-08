LONDON, March 8 Former Barclays chief
executive Bob Diamond is set to be paid about 2 million pounds
($3 million) in July, a year after he left the bank following
its Libor interest rate rigging scandal.
Diamond is entitled to a year's salary, pension and
benefits, which will be paid in a lump sum on July 3, Barclays'
annual report released on Friday showed.
Benefits include the use of a company car and chauffeur,
private medical insurance, life insurance cover, accommodation
while in Britain and tax advice.
They are the same benefits as he received while CEO, and
Barclays estimated they will amount to 400,000 pounds. His
salary was 1.35 million pounds and he received pension payments
of 343,000.
A spokesman for Diamond declined to comment.
Diamond quit last July and waived 20 million pounds of
unvested bonuses when he left.
The annual report showed he was paid 1.3 million pounds for
2012, including a tax equalisation award of 602,000, to avoid
double taxation. He took home about 17 million pounds in 2011,
and earned at least 120 million since he joined the board in
2005, according to Manifest, a corporate governance group.
Diamond, who built up Barclays investment bank and was
promoted to CEO at the start of 2011, enjoyed high pay packages
which were routinely slammed by politicians and the UK media.
Days after leaving following the bank's $450 million fine
for rigging Libor, he was accused of misleading a parliamentary
inquiry into the scandal. Diamond said that criticism was
"unfair and unfounded".