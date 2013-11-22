By Steve Slater
LONDON Nov 22 Britain's Barclays is to
give senior bankers an additional monthly payments next year to
counter the industry cap being introduced by the EU to curb the
excessive risk-taking it says helped to trigger the 2008-09
financial crisis.
Under the plan, Barclays will introduce a "role-based pay"
element - on top of base salary and variable bonuses - for
employees occupying specific risk-taking roles.
Other banks are expected to consider adopting a similar
structure as a way to keep some flexibility on pay and still
come in under the European Union bonus rules, which come into
effect in January and affect all staff for EU banks and the
European staff of those outside the trading bloc.
An internal memo sent to Barclays investment bankers on
Thursday said that the new element of fixed pay will be set at
the start of the year for any employee affected by the EU's new
rule, which caps bonuses at double base salary.
"The introduction of role-based pay allows Barclays both to
comply with the legislation and offer market-competitive
compensation to employees," a copy of the memo seen by Reuters
said.
"This outcome has been reached following consultation with
our regulator and major shareholders," it added.
The British government and many banks in London have opposed
the cap, saying it will force up fixed salaries, provide less
scope to claw back pay and could result in staff joining rivals
not constrained by the rules.
Barclays is expected to be affected most among Britain's
lenders because it has the biggest investment bank. But EU
rivals, such as Deutsche Bank, and other overseas
banks with big London operations, such as JPMorgan,
Goldman Sachs and UBS, will also be affected.
Authorities have not said how many staff will be affected.
It could be all those earning more than 500,000 euros ($676,200)
a year and is expected to extend beyond the current definition
of "code staff" in Britain, which covers all people in
significant risk-facing positions.
Barclays' new plan is expected to affect hundreds rather
than thousands of staff, a person familiar with the matter said.
Last year the bank had 393 code staff and 1,338 staff
earning more than 500,000 pounds a year.
The new "role-based" payment will not be included in pension
calculations and could rise or fall depending on demand for a
particular role, or it could be removed if the employee moves to
a different role, the Barclays memo said.
The bank will ask for shareholders to approve paying the
maximum bonus of two times fixed pay at its annual shareholder
meeting in April, the note added.
The EU is also considering allowing bonuses of 250 percent
of salary, provided that much of it is deferred.