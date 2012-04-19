LONDON, April 19 British bank Barclays
said half the long-term bonuses awarded to its top two
executives will be subject to the bank hitting key profitability
targets, following resistance to its pay plan from investors.
Bonuses for 2011 for chief executive Bob Diamond and finance
director Chris Lucas are due to pay out in shares over three
years, a third in each year.
Under the new condition, half of the award that may vest in
each year will not pay out until the bank's return on equity
exceeds its cost of equity.
Barclays said on Thursday the change followed talks with a
number of major shareholders in recent weeks and the "strength
of opinion expressed by some shareholders" in the meetings.